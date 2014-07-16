Awwchitecture: Couple Gets Engaged In Bjarke Ingels’ Giant Maze

True love is no match for a starchitect’s labyrinth. Yesterday, two lovebirds got engaged in the middle of Bjarke Ingels Group’s giant wooden maze inside the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. The couple, identified by the National Building Museum as Erin O’Connor and Peter Dwyer, went to the museum on their first date.

The whole heartwarming event was filmed from a balcony:

Make sure to hang on for the moment when a random little boy moving through the maze awkwardly tries to navigate around the embracing couple.

The lesson here: Happiness awaits those with a strong sense of direction and a knack for navigating through hoards of schoolchildren.

