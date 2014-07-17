Petition To Release Japanese Vagina Artist Gathers 20,000 Signatures

On July 14, Japanese artist Megumi Igarashi was arrested under suspicion of selling and distributing 3-D printable files of her own vagina. She faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 for allegedly breaking Japanese obscenity laws. She can also be detained until the end of the month before charges are filed.

AFP-JIJI/ROKUDENASHI-KO AND MARIE AKATANI

Now, there’s a #FreeMegumi petition, run by Takano Masanori of Minato-ku, Japan, on Change.org, demanding the artist’s immediate release.

Igarashi sent the files as a reward to 30 supporters of her crowdfunded project to build what she calls a “pussy boat”–a kayak inspired by the shape of her genitalia (pictured above). On her website, Igarishi says her mission is to fight “discrimination and ignorant treatment of the vagina” within Japanese culture.

So far, the #FreeMegumi petition has just under 20,000 signatures. “Japanese police should spend their time arresting real sex crime offenders who actually hurt people. Not arresting artists!” reads part of the petition.

Sign the petition here. CD