Kids Need A Flashlight To Read This Adorable Pop-up Book

Reading by flashlight when you’re supposed to be asleep is practically a rite of passage for kids. An adorable new children’s book celebrates that tradition.

Motion Silhouette is a popup book by Megumi Kajiwara and Tatsuhiko Niijima. Each page reveals a new paper cutout like butterflies, trees, and spiderwebs. Shine a flashlight against the cutouts, and their shadows trail across the page, filling missing gaps in the story’s illustrations. A house is suddenly haunted by a ghost. An empty set of tracks greets a racing train. By angling or shaking the flashlight, young readers can make the ghost grow or the train stop. The flashlight becomes not just a way of reading the story, but of augmenting it.

Motion Silhouette is a spiritual successor, of sorts, to the flashlight book Hide & Eek! (read about it here). Unfortunately, Motion Silhouette doesn’t appear to be available just yet, and it’s written in Japanese. Of course, as long as your child can use a flashlight and read in shadows, language may not be a barrier.

[Hat tip: Prosthetic Knowledge]MW