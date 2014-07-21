24 Of Design’s Most Important Principles, Animated

Although not anyone can be a designer, everyone who wants to can learn the elements of visual design: contrast, transparency, hierarchy, randomness, and so on. In fact, it doesn’t even take all that long. Just watch this 50-second video.

Animated by Toronto-based art director and motion designer Matt Greenwood, this video walks you through 24 of the most important visual design principles, ranging from rhythm to texture to color. It won’t teach you everything you need to know to be a designer, but it’s a good start.

I wonder, though, how many designers will agree with the sentiment at the end of the video: “Design isn’t a science. Just move things around until it feels right.” I’d personally disagree. What makes design so special is that it is a fusion of both art and science. And there’s definitely more to it than just moving things around until it feels right.

You can see more of Matt Greenwood’s animation work here.JB