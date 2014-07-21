advertisement
Japanese “Vagina Artist” Released From Jail Following Arrest On Obscenity Charges

The Japanese “vagina artist,” Megumi Igarishi, has been freed from police custody after a week in jail following her arrest on obscenity charges.


The 42-year-old sculptor and illustrator, also known as Rokudenashiko, which translates to “Good-for-nothing girl,” launched a crowdfunding campaign online to build a kayak in the shape of her genitals. But despite Japan’s prominent pornography industry, it still forbids the public depiction of actual genitalia. And after raising 1 million yen ($9,865) via crowdfunding, she was arrested last Saturday for “distributing data that could create an obscene shape through a 3-D printer,” a police spokesman told AFP.

In a statement issued after her release on Saturday, Igarashi responded: “That was an unjust arrest. I don’t think my genitals are obscene. My body is mine. It’s not acceptable that something is determined to be ‘indecent’ from a purely male point of view.” More than 21,000 people signed a petition for her release on Change.org following her arrest.

Should Igarishi be found guilty, she could be sentenced to up to two years in jail and a fine of 2.5 million yen ($24,655).

[H/T the Guardian]CD

