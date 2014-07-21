Buckyballs To Issue Refunds For Unsafe Toy Magnets

The maker of Buckyballs and Buckycubes has agreed to issue refunds to customers who return the high-powered desk magnets. In 2012, the Consumer Safety Commission sued to recall the toys from shelves, citing safety concerns.

Craig Zucker, founder of the company that manufactures the magnets, sold two and a half million sets before the CPSC lawsuit forced him out of business. CPSC and retailers including Amazon, Brookstone, and Urban Outfitters were moved to action when dozens of children had to undergo surgery after ingesting the magnets, despite safety warnings. Zucker has set aside $375,000 for the refunds.

The magnets were inspired by the designs of architect Richard Buckminster “Bucky” Fuller, famous for his futuristic geodesic dome.

