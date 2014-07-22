Beats By Dre’s Splashy New Headquarters: No Apple Influence Here

Apple may have acquired Beats Music and Beats Electronics in May, but the new Beats by Dre headquarters in Culver City couldn’t be farther from the all-white aesthetic favored by Jonathan Ive and Steve Jobs or Norman Foster’s spaceship-in-the-garden landing soon in Cupertino. “We come from hip-hop, hardcore punk, and indie rock. Hype Williams to Paul Williams, Robert Mapplethorpe to Robert Kelly. How do you design for that without being cliché?” asks Luke Wood, cofounder of the company with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Los Angeles-based architect Barbara Bestor tackled the question over and over again across the Beats campus. In renovating two existing industrial buildings, she meets Wood’s musical breadth with a series of architectural gestures that go from pop to cinematic to downright arty. The interior combines spaces saturated in deep blue and red paint with custom op-art wallpapers, and blond wood plucked from a primer on Scandinavian design. There’s even brass-lined staircase reminiscent of 1970s minimalist art.





At 105,000 square feet, the Beats by Dre workplace is one of the larger projects her firm has taken on. Bestor Architecture worked with workplace consultant Loescher + Meachem Architects to develop a scheme that could accommodate working environments for three CEOs, four executives, and 650 employees across more than a dozen departments that span software (Beats Music) to hardware (Beats Electronics). The design was completed this spring before Apple acquired Beats. Wood says the acquisition will not alter how Beats plans to use the space.

The main building, a former dental equipment manufacturer, is the public face of the company and houses the reception areas, conference rooms, offices, and acres of open desks. Across the parking lot, a second existing building accommodates a cafeteria, small gym, and grand, double-height workshop dedicated to research and development.





Daytime disco is not a bad model for an office.

Bestor is known for her use of color and patterning–graphic signatures oft used in her retail and residential projects–and deft ability to make spaces that are generous and casual, while remaining sophisticated pieces of architecture. “Daytime disco is not a bad model for an office, ” says Bestor, recalling her 2011 installation Silent Disco at SCI-Arc, a provocatively glam construction tucked into an architecture school gallery. “With Beats we created a variety of calculated environments within the larger workspace: peaceful, activated, or super-classy spaces and simple spaces or art school spaces.”