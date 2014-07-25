Stylish Airport Hotel Celebrates The Golden Age Of Flying

Airport hotels usually lack in glamour what they make up for in convenience: for overnight connections, you’ll withstand an uncomfortable bed and tacky wall art for a location just minutes from your gate. But painfully chic Paris won’t stand for that–the recently opened CitizenM Hotel at the Charles de Gaulle Airport manages to be as stylishly designed as it is convenient. The company calls it “a hotel at an airport, not an airport hotel.”

The hotel design playfully reflects its airport location with decor that celebrates flying. Dutch creative studio Concrete hung vintage model planes, blimps, and hot air balloons from ceilings. Designed to feel like big living rooms, the hotel’s communal areas feature old propellers turned into sculptural decorations, vintage photographs from the golden age of air travel, and commissioned art by the likes of Arthur Mebius, Bob Eikelboom, and Michiel Schierbeek.





All 230 rooms have wall-to-wall windows, making the most of the hotel’s unusual location–visitors can watch planes landing and taking off while sitting in their Vitra-designed chairs and playing with their MoodPads, which control ambiance. A colorful mural of Parisian pedestrians by British artist Julian Opie (of Blur album cover fame) graces the six-story facade of the cube-shaped building, making it as much a piece of public art as it is a place for globetrotters to get some rest. At an average of $100 a night, it somehow manages to be cheaper than its less-hip neighbors.

[H/T We Heart]CD