Why The Jordan Brand’s Lead Designer Left Nike

Last last year, Jason Mayden–global design director for Nike’s Jordan brand–was prepping his children for bed with an homage to the famous Chicago Bulls chant (“What time is it? Jammy time!”) when his 10-year-old son’s forlorn expression grabbed his attention.

“My son got out of the shower. He was getting dressed, staring at himself in the mirror. I looked at his face, and I saw a face of defeat,” Mayden says. “I asked him why . . . he said, ‘I don’t love who I am.’”





Mayden realized he’d never grasped the psychological effect that obesity could have on a child. And he felt a sudden sense of urgency. He left Nike, he says, because it was “the natural choice that any father would make,” to devote himself to finding the cause for his son’s rapid weight gain. He wanted to understand why, though he’d thought his family was living a healthy lifestyle, his son was having difficulty breathing and sleeping. He studied nutrition, genetics, GMO food products, and the way families were eating. The culprit Mayden points to today, diagnosed after visiting several doctors, was his son’s collection of food allergies and intolerances.

I can’t imagine Vessyl in the pages of a Crate & Barrel catalog, and that’s a problem.

Six months later, Mayden decided to return to work. Ready to accept a nearly done deal with a private equity firm, he got a text message from Nic Barnes, the vice president of marketing at a new product studio called Mark One. The company was working on a new product called the Vessyl, a cup capable of automatically tracking what someone is drinking. “I took that as a sign,” Mayden says.





Today, Mayden is joining Mark One as its first vice president of design. Having performed every conceivable design function in his 13 years at Nike–from drafting logos for Nike’s roster of famous athletes, to overseeing Nike’s digital platform, Nike+, to actually designing shoes–Mayden will need all those skills now, as his goal is to turn the Vessyl into a global brand.

Designed by Yves Béhar’s Fuseproject, the Vessyl will be released some time in 2015 and already has $1 million in presales (or 10,000 cups priced at $100 apiece). Its conceit is simple: While tracking what you eat is a tedious and guilt-ridden experience, Vessyl has a borderline sci-fi ability to automatically record the calories, sugar, and protein we consume in liquid form and send the results to your iPhone–an experience that fitness and wellness platforms like the Jawbone Up, another Béhar-designed project, are attempting to automate as well.