Here’s What Happens When David Lynch Directs An Ad For $50 Christian Louboutin Nail Polish

Christian Louboutin has made his first foray into cosmetics with Louboutin Rouge, $50 nail polish that lets you match your nails to the red soles of his famous, patented heels. To make a commercial for the blood-red lacquer, Louboutin tapped avant-garde filmmaker David Lynch. And holy shit is this thing weird.

Most nail polish commercials feature some cliched variation of glamorous, Photoshopped models showing off their perfect manicures. The Rogue Louboutin Film, on the other hand, takes us on a mind-bendy tour through the fantastical city of “Loubiville” in some far-off corner of space. Silver orbs fly around pearly towers; manicured hands hold up a bottle of Louboutin Rouge like it’s the Holy Chalice. If the video is any indication, Louboutin Rouge might be the world’s first nail polish infused with LSD.





The nail polishes retail for $50 apiece online and at Saks Fifth Avenue. It will soon be available at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, and Sephora.

[H/T WWD]CD