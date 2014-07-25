“What Size Am I?”: Clothes Horse Takes On Fashion’s Most Awkward Question

A woman shopping for summer clothes spots a dress on Pinterest and clicks through to the retailer’s product page. She zooms in on the pattern, selects the coral version, and decides the price is within her budget–but then, she hesitates.

For most online shoppers, that moment of hesitation is the result of inconsistent sizing, a problem costing the fashion industry over $3 billion per year.





Enter Clothes Horse, which aims to eliminate the uncertainty that stands between a shopper’s interest and the checkout. The three-year-old startup works with retailers to recommend a size based on a shopper’s measurements and favorite wardrobe staple. This week, Clothes Horses completes the inaugural New York Fashion Tech Lab, an accelerator that pairs fashion tech companies with industry experts.

“There was a fair bit of skepticism when we started that this problem could be solved with a simple front-end [interface],” says CEO and cofounder David Whittemore.

On product pages with the technology installed, users click “What size am I?” and complete the Clothes Horse survey. “Your perfect fit in 20 seconds,” the pop-up proclaims (no mobile integration, as yet). The colors and fonts of the interface vary by retailer, but the survey is cleanly laid out, with accessible language and visual cues that encourage shoppers to finish the steps. On Anthropologie’s website, it took me slightly longer than 20 seconds to enter my height, weight, and bra size, and then select the brand and size of the best-fitting dress in my closet. But Clothes Horse had my information stored and ready when I visited Nicole Miller’s website a few minutes later.

As Whittemore and his team iterated on designing the interface, they made a surprising discovery: Asking the right questions in the right way solved only half of the problem. Just as important, if not more so, was providing shoppers with a fit description as well as with a recommended size.