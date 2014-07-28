Your Brain On 6 Hours Of Sleep A Night

You’ve heard it before, probably from your mom: Make sure you get enough sleep.

But if you need a more scientific justification to turn in early (or give that night-owl neighbor a piece of your mind), AsapSCIENCE has you covered. The popular YouTube channel has a new video that explains the effects of lack of sleep, from decreased brain function to increased risks of heart disease and obesity. In one study, researchers found that subjects who slept just six hours a night for 14 days had the cognitive wherewithal of someone with a .1% blood alcohol level. That’s legally drunk.

The good news: You can make up modest amounts of “sleep debt” over time. The bad news: If you suffer from chronic sleep deprivation, over time you lose your ability to judge your own reduced cognitive abilities.

[H/T AsapSCIENCE]AH