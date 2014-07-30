Co.Design has partnered with the Brooklyn design studio Hyperakt to bring you Lunch Talks , a video series of conversations with smart, creative people.–Eds

New York City architect Daniel D’Oca makes temporary parks and buildings with one thing in mind–the people who will use it. His architecture firm Interboro Partners researches how to make city life easier for senior citizens and reduce flooding along rivers. “It’s important to make architecture that makes people feel like it’s theirs and makes them feel welcome,” D’Oca says.SF