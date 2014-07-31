This Giant Touchscreen Is Borderline Senseless, But Shhh

We could tell you that this 16-foot-long touchscreen table is some hyper-efficient glimpse at the future of project management because it supports half a dozen people digging through media files at once. We could elaborate, explaining that a complex digital taxonomy was at play, linking metadata in one file to a file open across the table. We could even try to justify the massive, curved projection display ensconcing the whole experience, arguing that it immersed users in a world of digital files…or something.

But just look at it. This giant mediastrocity–called SurS–is just an absurd and glorious experience, with a vibrant, razor-sharp design language that looks like the Star Trek LCARS interface mated with the command center in WarGames.

Now, you can’t possibly follow what’s going on. It’s visual overkill, like an overzealous infographic come to life, with a multicolored UI that wraps itself around relatively simple text, image, and video files. But that’s entirely the point. Designed by Milan interactive studio dotdotdot, this place serves as a showroom for Engineering, an Italian IT company. The space and its technology looks like its designed to shock, stun, and even overwhelm, offering the feeling of being in the future to the company’s potential clients. And dare I say, it succeeds splendidly.

See more here.

