When Instagram Redesigns Its Android App, It Should Look Just Like This

When Google introduced its big thesis on Material Design in June, the ideas looked great playing out in Android’s system interface, but we really didn’t see its principles–in which user interface mimics physical objects that stretch and bend to create a seamless visual experience–applied to third-party apps. How would Material Design look in the hands of other designers working on other apps outside of Google’s ecosystem ?

Now, we get a small taste. Because Emmanuel Pacamalan, a self-ascribed “average guy, music lover, flight sim enthusiast, [and] tech guy,” has released a concept video showing Instagram converted to a Material Design interface. Its elements slide, stretch, ripple, and spin in accordance with Google’s new laws. And it looks fantastic.

Time will tell if the Instagrams of the world actually adopt the Material Design language for Google’s next edition of Android. But either way, Pacamalan has made a strong case for following Google’s lead and matching a third party-app to the rest of Android’s visual approach.

[Hat tip: Sidebar]MW