This Video Of An Artist Mixing Paint Is Weirdly Erotic

A painter’s process of mixing color gets a surprisingly intimate treatment from New York-based filmmaker Trent Jaklitsch. His short film Tone captures the delicate merging of liquid colors on canvas in high definition, and it’s basically paint porn:

The finished paintings (by Brooklyn artist Alyssa Monks) can be found here.SF

