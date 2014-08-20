5 Coffee Gadgets For Design Snobs

Nowhere are the perils of thoughtless design more apparent than in a cup of coffee. The mug that spills coffee in your lap. The flimsy French press that shatters when it slips through your overcaffeinated hands. The tempestuous coffee maker that sputters and sighs and leaks all over the counter. Above, we present five gadgets for improving your home coffee routine, from a robotic barista to a French press that could outlast you.SF
