advertisement
advertisement
  • innovation by design awards 2014

Aloft Hotels

With more than 100 hotels open now and coming soon, Starwood’s Aloft Hotels delivers a fresh approach to the traditional staid hotel landscape. For the ‘always on’ next generation of traveler, Aloft offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design.CR

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company