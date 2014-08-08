David Bowie Is Coming Back Down To Earth For Epic Retrospective In Chicago

Starting September 23rd, the king of glam rock is taking over Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art. David Bowie is, will be a traveling retrospective that explores the many faces of the cult figure who once declared himself a cyborg.

Featuring more than 400 objects from the performer’s nearly five-decade career, items including handwritten lyrics, photography, set designs, album art, and costumes, will be on display, canonizing the chameleonic star defined as much by his visual pyrotechnics as by his music. (He wanted his music “to look how it sounds.”) That means the exhibition will also include Ziggy Stardust’s quilted bodysuits, the Starman leotards, and the Alexander McQueen-designed Union Jack coat.

The exhibit debuted at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in March 2013 and became their fastest-selling event ever–so popular that scalpers were hawking counterfeit tickets. In anticipation of similarly crazed fans, MCA Chicago has set up a hotline specifically for Bowie ticket purchases. Also planned is a David Bowie variety hour, in which local avant-garde rockers will cover his biggest hits.

For Bowie devotees who can’t make it to Chicago, a documentary about the exhibition will be playing in 100 theaters across the U.S, opening the same day as the retrospective.

Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now.

[H/T The Art Newspaper]CD