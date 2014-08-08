360-Degree Camera Captures Chilling Destruction In Gaza

The Telegraph has created a powerful encapsulation of the hell that is Gaza right now using a 360-degree camera. Panoramic footage captured the devastation wrought by Israeli air strikes and tanks on the small farming village of Khuza’a, Gaza.

The entire town, less than half a mile away from Gaza’s south-eastern border with Israel, was leveled after an assault that began July 20. Under fire from all directions, mosque domes were destroyed, streets were flattened, and most of the area’s 14,000 inhabitants were forced to flee. The wreckage from the bombardment is captured here, the village deserted under an eerily clear blue sky.

See the full panorama over at The Telegraph.CD