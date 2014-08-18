Design Fail? Open Offices Roll Out The Red Carpet For Thieves

Open offices may in fact be a bit too open. Reports of burglaries are up in San Francisco’s tech-heavy neighborhoods like SOMA and the Financial District, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . In one case, a robber lifted several thousand dollars of electronics from a startup called Demand Local . Another startup called BuildZoom caught a woman burglarizing its San Francisco office on video . “It’s open season on open floor plans,” Valleywag proclaimed.

The open office is starting to look like a high school.

Open office plans–a favorite with the tech crowd–are designed to be collaborative, inviting spaces. However, the same design elements that make open offices inviting and collaborative make them an easy target for thieves. You can’t just close the door to your office when you leave. If you don’t have an assigned desk, as is the case in some open offices, you probably also don’t have a lockable file cabinet. Laptops and tablets make it easier for workers to camp out in one of the office’s comfy lounge chairs or head outside for a bit. But they are also easy to steal, especially when the would-be burglar looks like just another employee. “We’ve also seen more burglaries where the suspects try to blend into the work place during the day,” San Francisco police spokesman Gordon Shyy told the Chronicle.

Co.Design reached out to a few architects to ask how they design for security in open office plans. The answer? Aside from keycard access to the building and perhaps an extra layer of glass for privacy-dependent departments like legal or human resources, open-office architects aren’t doing much to design secure workplaces. And perhaps that’s because they don’t have to. The beauty of a mobile, flexible workplace culture where employees are encouraged to work at all hours? People carry their laptops around the office all day, and then they take them home at night. The open office is starting to look a little like a high school, where you can either stuff something in your locker or lug it home.

In high-rise offices, it’s fairly easy to control access to certain parts of the company through elevators and keycards that determine who can get into which floors. But there’s always the risk of “tailgaters”–lurkers who wait around for someone else to open the door, then walk in behind them. And once on the floor, open offices–designed to encourage people to move around a lot–don’t have a lot in the way of security features, at least from an design standpoint.

While some offices have laptop locks to secure tech hardware, visible security measures can undermine the whole point of an open office. “In a team, trust is paramount to a productive creative culture,” says Ryan Mullenix, a partner at NBBJ. “If everything’s locked down, there’s this immediate sense of distrust.”

A truck rammed the office’s back doors, and men in balaclavas smashed through and grabbed laptops, while the staff ran away screaming.

To foster collaboration and team-based activity, some companies use unassigned seating arrangements like hot-desking, where employees don’t have a permanent desk of their own.”There’s this flexibility with technology that allows people to work anywhere,” says Sonya Dufner, a principal and director of workplace strategy at Gensler. “We don’t want people to start camping out at specific places.” Lockable cabinets at desks would encourage people to start staking their territorial claims, rather than rearranging themselves according to who they’re working with, so instead the firm has started incorporating lockers into its open offices. These aren’t your average lockers, though, Dufner explains. Sure, you can use it for your gym bag or bike helmet, but “some are even as advanced as having power inside them, so if you’re going to go away for a few hours and you want to recharge your laptop or your mobile device, you can put it in there,” she tells Co.Design.

Ultimately, employees have to decide whether to put those lockers to use, and their behavior is likely shaped by office culture. Especially in Silicon Valley, companies are intent on creating a playful office vibe, one that may make people more trusting about leaving their stuff out. High-tech access cards and ID badges give the illusion of security, but, in reality, those measures can be easily circumvented by a single employee holding the door open for a stranger. Even the best design can’t replace the security of employees not leaving expensive equipment lying around.