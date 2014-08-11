Fried Chicken Logo Looks Like A Cock

The logo of a British fried chicken company is causing something of a ruckus because it looks like a cock–and not the avian kind.

Based in Cardiff, Dirty Bird sells fried chicken out of a food truck at food festivals and events. The company seems to relish the double entendre; ads for the company tell customers to “Lick My Thigh,” “Touch My Breast,” and “Eat Cock,” while the company’s Twitter account offers up pedestrian quips like this:

Given the above, it’s hard to believe that Dirty Bird didn’t notice that their new logo–a lower case “d” and “b” linked to resemble the profile of a cartoon rooster–also looked like an erect penis. But in a statement to the UK’s Metro newspaper, a Dirty Bird representative said:

The identity is based on the lowercase initials ‘d’ and ‘b’ of Dirty Bird. The loops forming the wings, then linked together at the top to form the shape of a rooster. To some, it could look phallic, but that wasn’t the intention when we started the design process.

Whatever the intent, parents in the U.K. have complained about the overtly sexualized logo, saying it’s not appropriate for children. Of course, it could be argued that, just like the new Airbnb logo, the Dirty Bird logo is something of a sexual Rorshach test. In Dirty Bird’s logo, you see the image you want to see.

Read more at Metro.JB