Ex-Googler On 4 Ways Designers Can Help The Working World Master Big Data

Our lives are becoming more data-driven by the day. How do my step count, sleep efficiency and eating habits combine to show me my weight next month? Where am I spending most of my money across all of my bank accounts, down to the penny?

But all this personal data pales in comparison to the big data that’s ruling our business and professional lives. There are literally billions of dollars invested into “big data” technologies each year, all aiming in some way to bring unprecedented amounts (and types) of data together, uncover intelligence from that data, and tell us something that matters to our bottom line. The backend innovations are nothing short of incredible: from innovations like Apache Spark, which can process big data at lightning speed, to cloud-based data warehouses that make storing data most cost efficient than on-premises warehouses.





But none of it means a lick if you can’t use it to be successful at work.

And that’s where the design profession comes in. Designers have a monumental challenge in the next five to 10 years as they continue to iterate on the most appropriate user experience for big data applications. The main goal of data analytics applications is to make the people using your product successful in accomplishing their goals. Using data analytics applications isn’t an end to itself, it’s a means to an end.

As someone on the front lines of this new frontier, I’m experiencing first hand the things that can make or break an end user’s success with big data in the workplace. There’s still a lot of work to do as a community, but here are four key ways designers can help master the big-data era.

1. Make data the main character.

When you create any data-related application, you want the visualization of that data to stand out and engage the user over anything else. After all, it’s the consumption of the insight and data intelligence that should steal the stage, leaving any amount of UI knobs and dials to the role of supporting actor. This is fundamental for any application that is going to display information, much less terabytes of internal and external data sources or many disparate sources that refresh at different rates and are of different data types and structures.