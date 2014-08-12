Artist John Baldessari Wants To Put Your Name On A 98-Foot-Long Sign In Paris

Playing off Andy Warhol’s idea of 15 minutes of fame, John Baldessari wants to give people 15 seconds of fame. The Los Angeles artist is asking aspiring stars to register for their names to appear in bright lights in the middle of Paris.

Sidney B. Felsen

Starting September 13 and running through October, 100,000 names will light up a 98-foot-long sign along the facade of the Monnaie de Paris, an 18th-century Neoclassical administrative building and mint overlooking the Seine. Baldessari’s Your Name In Lights is part of a grand reopening for the building, which has been closed to the public for renovation since 2011. The building will reopen with new spaces for art exhibitions, shopping, and dining. Baldessari’s project has previously been staged at the Australian Museum in Sydney and the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam.

