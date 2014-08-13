This Ghostly Chandelier Is Made Of Ice

Belgian artist Arturo Erbsman specializes in designing lights that harness the ambient environment to beautiful and ghostly effect. His last design, the Polar Light , is no exception: It’s an icy chandelier meant to harness the moon and illuminate the cold winter gloom of the forest at night.

Made of a wire metal skeleton, the Polar Light is covered in an almost ephemeral spider web of white, woven fishnets, which catch precipitation. At dawn, the dew catcher traps micro droplets forming in the air, which over the day freeze into long stalactites. At midnight, these stalactites catch and reflect what Erbsman calls “a timeless boreal light.”





Obviously, in order for the Polar Light to work, certain environmental factors have to come into play. The Polar Light is meant to be hung outside, and requires the ambient light of the moon to achieve it’s otherworldly glow. It also requires below-freezing temperatures at night. But when the conditions are right, the Polar Light is breathtaking: a beautiful crystallized chandelier that changes its pattern every night.

Erbsman has designed a number of other lamps that use atmospheric principles to illuminate. The Atmos was a lamp that used the condensation of water to diffuse light, while the Cumulus was a light bulb with a cloud inside.

You can see more of Erbsman’s work at his official site here.JB