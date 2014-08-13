Watch One World Trade Center Take Over The Manhattan Skyline

After more than a decade of planning and construction, the new One World Trade Center is finally almost complete. And for the last three years, photographer Benjamin Rosamond has been watching the 1,776-foot skyscraper rise from his living room in Brooklyn.

He winnowed 30,000-some photos into a dramatic two-minute-long time-lapse that shows the vast impact the supertall tower has had on the city’s downtown outline. And though it’s by far the biggest, One World Trade Center isn’t the only construction project that has reshaped the view from Rosamond’s window in the past few years: His photos also chronicle the rise of the nearby 4 World Trade Center, which opened in 2013, as well as the construction of Brooklyn’s tallest tower, 388 Bridge St., and Barclays Center.SF