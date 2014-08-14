A Glowing Conference Room Made From Paper

The surfaces are snow white. Soft, diffused light floats through the space. And every edge is curved with precision. If it were plastic, the space might look like a gaudy alien spaceship. But rendered in paper, it’s ethereal, delicate, and gorgeous.

This is the Paper Cave, a concept by the Japanese architecture firm Kotaro Horiuch. It’s a pop-up room for business meetings or after-work hangouts, constructed from a fiberglass paper skeleton that hangs from the ceiling, a small army of LED lights, and a long, dipping tabletop that flows like a river through the room.





I imagine the Paper Cave as a sort of bouncy castle for creativity and office socialization, a novelty to get the staff through the dog days of summer, without the full-out “slide in your office” whimsy. Seriously, you only need to visit a few startups to see that nobody wants to be that guy who’s shooting hoops or taking a nap in the middle of a work environment. But hanging out in the GI tract of a Mead notebook? I could get used to that.

[Hat tip: Dezeen]MW