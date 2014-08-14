The Swash Machine Freshens Your Dirty Clothes In Just 10 Minutes

Laundry-averse slobs, rejoice: a new machine from Whirlpool in partnership with Procter and Gamble, called Swash , lets you delay trips to the laundromat or dry cleaners by removing odors and wrinkles and restoring fit to your clothing in just 10 minutes.

The product is aimed at what designers call the “re-wearer”: people who prefer to wear a piece of clothing several times before washing it. Re-wearing used to be stigmatized, but as Mike Grieff, research and development director of Procter and Gamble, tells the Wall Street Journal that we’re washing clothes that are “really not that dirty.”





To swash their clothes, users place their clothing on a hanger inside the thin, four-foot-tall machine and insert a gel-filled pod, which is available in three different scents. Four nozzles spray the gel onto the fabric, hydrating the fibers to remove wrinkles. Thermal heating then dries the garment in 10 minutes.

The four-foot-tall machine is designed to resemble a piece of furniture, to sit in places where you might get dressed, like your bathroom or closet, and comes in off-white and dark gray. It might seem outsized, but had to be big enough to hold a men’s suit–user testing found earlier models too small.

As Grieff points out, Swash is to microwaves as washing machines are to real ovens: It’s not meant to replace traditional laundry–it can’t remove stains, for one thing–but for those with an overflowing hamper problem, it could make things a little easier–and better-smelling. “You can’t use a microwave to cook Thanksgiving dinner, right?” Grieff tells the Wall Street Journal. “But there’s a lot of fantastic things you can do in the microwave relative to the stove or the oven.”

The machine’s hefty $500 pricetag means it’s not totally accessible to the most laundry-phobic demographic–college students. It’s meant more as a luxury good for maintaining finer threads, as this reviewer points out.

