How Close Are You To A Casino?

The New York Times reported this week that more than half the population of the Northeast is within 25 miles of a casino, up from about 10% a decade ago. Ka-ching!

Designer Nathan Yau of FlowingData took that as inspiration to visualize the growing gambling market across the whole United States.

Alaska and Utah appear to be among the bleakest states for gamblers.

His interactive map reveals just how close the nearest casino is from various locations across the country, and shows that roughly a third of the U.S. is about 25 miles from a casino. It’s a handy guide to which states to visit if you’re passionate about losing money.

Yau’s map was created from about 7,500 casino location samples culled from the Google Places API. Lines on Yau’s map indicate potential starting points for a trip to the slots, and the longer the line, the longer the distance. Areas with no lines are casino-free–mostly located in the 11 states with no form of legal gambling, or in uninhabited areas, like desert or mountain regions. Alaska and Utah appear to be among the bleakest states for gamblers.

Play around with Yau’s interactive map here.

