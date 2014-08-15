Are These Baby-Shaped Pears Creepy Or Adorable?

Have you ever been eating a pear and thought it could be improved by being shaped like a fat, sleeping baby? Well, if so, you’re in luck: Suzhou, China-based company Fruit Mould makes plastic baby-shaped molds that it fits around budding pears, so that once big and ripe, the fruits resemble little yellow cherubs hanging from a tree. It also make molds for creating tiny, juicy Buddhas, in case you’ve always had an urge to bite into the Enlightened One’s potbelly.

In case you were unaware, Fruit Mould is the same company that brought us sexy peach underwear, since we all know what peaches reallylook like. And if that isn’t enough, it also makes molds for making cube and heart-shaped watermelons, star-shaped cucumbers, and apples printed with words like “Love.”

What’s next? Molds to shape real babies like pears?

(Ed. Note: Let’s hope they’re not reading this. -AC)

[H/T DesignBoom]CD