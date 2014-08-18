14 Vintage Pictures Of A-Frame Houses, Turned Into Postcards

A-frame houses had their big moment in postwar America. The triangular structures were easy and inexpensive to build and maintain, and after architect Andrew Geller’s 1955 A-Frame Elizabeth Reese House was featured on the cover of the New York Times, the style caught on. Soon, tens of thousands of A-frames popped up around the country, many made of plywood and two-by-sixes from simple DIY prefab kits. The modernist dwellings were popular at many a mountain and lakeside vacation getaway, icons of a leisurely lifestyle. Square houses were for squares.





In his 2004 book A-Frame, Chad Randl delves into the history of this architectural phenomenon, from the roots of the “triangle house” in prehistoric Japan to its postwar boom in the west. Now, the full-color vintage illustrations and photographs from this book have been turned into a bright set of postcards full of nostalgia for the golden age of these ski-lodges, country homes, and vacation spots. The package of the postcards itself, illustrated with red wood planks and windows, folds out to become its own little A-frame dwelling, big enough for, say, your pens on your desk to take a vacation inside.

A set of eight A-Frame notecards and four postcards are available for pre-order from Princeton Architectural Press for $16.95 here.CD