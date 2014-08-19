Tower That Prominent Architects Fought To Save Won’t Be Demolished

Moscow’s historic Shabolovka Radio Tower, an architectural icon in the Russian capital, will now be protected by the city’s Cultural Heritage Department. The aging 1922 steel radio tower by engineer Vladimir Shukhov has been in a serious state of disrepair for years, and in February, the Russian State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting agreed it should be dismantled. Prominent architects, including Rem Koolhaas and Elizabeth Diller, petitioned to save it .

The conservation order from the Cultural Heritage Department protects the state-owned tower’s structure, materials, and original location, meaning it can’t be taken down and reassembled somewhere else. The order theoretically means the tower will have to be repaired, though previous resolutions by the Russian government to do so have not made much of a dent in the process. The federal government allocated 135 million rubles to the structure’s restoration years ago, but the work still hasn’t started.SF