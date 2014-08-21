3-D Printers, Bah! Why Designers Should Build Prototypes By Hand

“Does your design studio have a 3-D printer in the office?”

It’s a frequent question from clients–and understandably so. In just a few short years, 3-D printing has revolutionized the way that products are made. 3-D printers have been used to create everything from prototypes to a replica Aston Martin DB5 that was blown up during the filming of the most recent 007 movie. And, as 3-D printing technology continues to evolve at a dizzying pace, it is becoming increasingly faster, more useful, and cost-effective. With all of that in mind, the answer to the question often surprises clients: Making models by hand throws the restrictions of computer-think out the window. “Nope. We don’t need one. Most of our initial prototypes are hand-built.” Prototypes serve two essential functions: They turn design ideas into something tangible that clients can touch and hold and they help clients and designers work as a team to refine those ideas cooperatively. To make the best client impression and get the most from client feedback, competent designers use the best tools available to give physical form to their ideas. And the best tools often happen to be our hands. Here’s why hands-on models still beat digital models. kod via Shutterstock Aesthetics

CAD tools serve as a mediator between a mental image and reality. When working digitally, a designer first imagines a form and then figures out how to create it working within the logic and limitations of his or her CAD program. The process forces the designer to toggle back and forth between right brain and left brain. By comparison, making models by hand throws the restrictions of computer-think out the window, freeing the designer to work intuitively–shaping, examining, and refining form immediately in physical space. Hand-built models let a designer feel his way to better work. Soulcake (the design studio where I work) recently designed a series of products that allude to the mid-century design language of Eames, Saarinen, and the like. The aesthetic requirements of the project called for convex and concave surfaces that flowed seamlessly and naturally into one other with just the right amount of surface tension–without weird kinks or transitions. Using hand-built foam, wood, and clay models, we resolved the shape of the products in a natural, intuitive way. Before building the forms in CAD, we needed to first be able to see and understand them. Eliminating computer mediation, we achieved a better understanding of refined forms (and provided the client with higher-quality first renditions) than we could have if we were relying solely on digital modeling and 3-D prints. Petr Malyshev via Shutterstock Ergonomics In the picture up top, I am working on a complex surface for a hiking stick handle. This surface provides a good example of how a complex, ergonomically driven form can be refined quickly using hands-on techniques. We experienced and corrected the design on the fly, fitting it to a variety of hands. The immediate tactile feedback of clay allowed us to resolve complex ergonomic issues while incorporating our intended aesthetics. Good luck doing that with 3-D printed parts.

Kostenko Maxim via Shutterstock Speed As 3-D printing technology speeds up, the gap between how long it takes to create a hand-built model and a 3-D printed model is closing. But this doesn’t touch on the time that the rest of the iterative process requires. 3-D printing is relatively static–once forms are printed, they are permanent. What you create in CAD is exactly what you get. By comparison, if a hand-built model doesn’t look or feel quite right, a designer can quickly adjust that part of the model without going through the entire 3-D model/3-D print loop. Hand-built models still save time and money. Thirteen via Shutterstock The Right Tool for the Job Soulcake recently had clients send us a prototype that they printed in-house on an FDM 3-D printer. The model was created to illustrate how surfaces would look and feel on a hand-held product that we had helped them design. Unfortunately, the clients’ FDM printer created a model that looked like a rough topographical map–ill-suited for high-resolution surface transitions. CAD can’t match the intense satisfaction that you derive from creating a model by hand. Had the model been intended to test the product’s strength, FDM would have been an excellent choice. However, the model’s intended purpose did not match the characteristics of the 3-D printed part. Our clients created an unsuitable model simply because they had an FDM printer on hand. They had unwittingly stuffed their prototype into the limitations of the technology on hand. Every project has different requirements for prototypes. The different types of prototyping technology available to designers (SLA, FDM, SLS, etc.) all have distinct finish and material properties–making some processes more suitable than others in specific applications. When a designer arrives at a phase in a project where 3-D printed parts are necessary, working with a dedicated prototyping firm ensures that the 3-D printed parts created for that particular project best fit that project’s goals.

