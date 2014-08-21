Police Say This Fancy Bus Stop Is A Safety Hazard

What happens when you let top architects design the bus stops for a small Austrian town? Well, in at least one case, you get a potential public safety hazard that police feel obligated to try to warn people away from.

In May, we reported that the small town of Krumbach, Austria, had commissioned seven world-famous architects to design innovative new bus stops for the town (population: 1,000). In exchange for their usual fee, the village offered architects a vacation in the surrounding Bregerzenwald region, which is famous in its own right for its rich architectural history.

One of the bus stops designed for the village was by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, whose spindly Bränden bus stop allowed waiting commuters to climb a series of steps built between stilt-like poles. The top of the structure almost worked like a crow’s nest, allowing people waiting for the bus to see it coming from the distance.

Unfortunately, it appears that shortly after being opened to the public, Fujimoto’s structure fell afoul of the local police department because it doesn’t follow Austrian regulations for building safety. Accordingly, a sign has been chained across the entrance to Bränden stop, warning visitors: “This is a work of art. Do not enter.”

