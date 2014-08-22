Now You Can Drink Champagne From Kate Moss’s Boob

If you’ve ever harbored creepy fantasies of drinking champagne from a glass shaped exactly like Kate Moss’s breast, now’s your time. In celebration of the British supermodel’s 40th birthday, London’s Mayfair 34 restaurant worked with British artist Jane McFadden Freud to create a mold of Moss’s left breast, which was used to create the bowl of a champagne coupe. It’s decorated with Art Deco-influenced engravings and Moss’s signature, accented with a little heart, graces its base.

via The Independent

Legend has it that the first champagne glass was created from a mold of Marie Antoinette’s left breast in the 18th century. Moss said in a statement how excited she was to follow in the late French queen’s footsteps: “What an honor to be alongside Marie Antoinette–she was a very intriguing and mischievous character.” One problem: According to Snopes.com, the champagne glass was invented in England, in the 1600s, long before Marie Antoinette was born. Looks like Moss’s boob is hanging out on its own.

[h/t the Independent]CD