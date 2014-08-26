Can Ralph Lauren Take Smart Clothes Mainstream?

A smartphone screen in Lauren’s hand, open to a Ralph Lauren-branded app, displays breaths per minute, and a yellow bar gives a slight jump forward when the model changes his breath. “They said if I just squat,” the model says, bending down to demonstrate, “heart rate should go up.” And indeed, a separate yellow bar revs forward. If we navigated elsewhere in the app, we would also see data about his energy level, workout habits, and calories burned.

You can wash the smart shirt with the rest of your laundry.

He’s not wearing a mess of sensors, just the same black Ralph Lauren compression T-shirt that ball boys are wearing at select matches at the U.S. Open. If the brand has its way, the rest of us will also wear some version of that shirt in our daily lives.

The shirt’s fabric is woven with conductive threads that allow it to sense breathing and heart rate. Those sensors are not attached to the shirt, but rather, “the shirt is the sensor,” says Stephane Marceau, the CEO of the Montreal startup OMsignal that created the technology.





A lightweight black box, meanwhile, contains the battery and Bluetooth technology necessary to transmit data to a branded Ralph Lauren app as well as an accelerometer and gyroscope for tracking steps and activity. About as big as a credit card, it snaps onto the shirt below the wearer’s left pectoral muscle (“We spent all this time looking for the best way to attach it to the shirt,” says Marceau, “and in the end, [the best way] was just snaps.”) Once you remove the rechargeable box from the shirt, you can wash the smart shirt with the rest of your laundry.

Ralph Lauren plans to make a similar athletic shirt as part of its spring line. “We’re starting with sports because [wearable technology] is already in use there,” Lauren says. The conductive thread technology needs to be touching skin to work well, making a compression shirt ideal. But plans for looser-fitting styles using different types of sensors are in the works.

Marceau argues that baking sensors into garments is preferable to smart watches and other wearables because a sensor on your chest is more accurate than one that takes your pulse from your wrist (and because you have been wearing clothes since you were born). “This has been in your life forever,” he says.