Tom Dixon’s Sculptural Artifacts Recreate The Smell Of London In Paris

The renown British designer plans to make and sell limited-edition accessories infused with red brick, crocuses, and nettles–what Dixon calls “the scent of London”–at the luxury design trade show Maison&Objet next month. At a popup factory, Dixon’s staff will use London-sourced materials to manufacture the four rust red and silver objects of the MUD collection before customers’ eyes. The MUD Obelisk Diffusor is made with one of the London’s trademark red bricks, and it’s designed to fill your home with the nostalgic aroma of London parks. The MUD Candle holds that same London scent in a cast aluminum container with a steel lid, made with enamel from the factory that produces the iconic London Underground station signs. Then there’s the MUD Diffusor, in two sizes–a wood-fire brick ink-stamped with “LONDON,” and its miniature counterpart, a smaller brick printed with Tom Dixon’s logo. All the objects resemble sculptural artifacts a future Anglophilic archaeologist might puzzle over.





“The idea is not only to invade Paris with our London scent,” Dixon said in a statement, “‘The Factory’ also demonstrates the speed at which we can now create new ideas and sell in the modern age.”

The MUD Limited Edition Collection is available exclusively at Maison&Objet for 30 to 80 Euros (about $40 to $105). The event runs September 5 to September 9 in Paris.CD