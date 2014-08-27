How You Watch Porn

If you watch porn online, the computer you’re using is enough to determine whether you’re a premature ejaculator there to watch Lisa Ann squirting videos, or whether you’re a long-lasting lover on a quest for Indian MILFs. That’s according to Pornhub, who has just spooged out an entire sack’s worth of statistics on their users, proving that Windows users statistically browse porn differently than Mac users, and even people on game consoles love watching porn.

Here’s some of the key takeaways, courtesy of Gizmodo and the Pornhub Insights team:

• Chances are, if you’re visiting Pornhub, you’re on Windows. 85.5% of all Pornhub visitors are running Windows, while 6.64% of desktops run OS X.

• When it comes to longevity, no one beats BlackBerry: BlackBerry users spend an average of 11 minutes and 53 seconds per visit checking out porn. Most other platforms barely top 10 minutes.

• No matter what platform you’re on, the popular porn stars tend to be fairly similar: Lisa Ann, Madison Ivy, Brandi Love, Asa Akira, Sasha Grey, and–uh–Kim Kardashian.

• The exception is Linux. Because this freely available operating system is used a lot in India, the most popular porn search terms on Linux are for Indian adult film star Sunny Leone. Don’t worry, though. Kim Kardashian’s a popular porn star down on the subcontinent too.

• If you’re watching porn on your smartphone, there’s a 48.34% chance you’re doing so on Android. The runner-up, not so surprisingly, is iOS, accounting for 40.60%.