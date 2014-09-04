Dyson Builds Its First Robot. Surprise! It’s A Vacuum.

Depending on the camera angle, Dyson’s latest offering is either a mean looking robo-tank or an adorable little trash can. This is the 360 Eye, the first product borne from 16 years of Dyson’s robotics research.

Or maybe we should say it’s the first product from Dyson’s robotics research that will be available to consumers.





In 2001–a year before iRobot released the Roomba–Dyson announced the DC06. It weighed a daunting 20lbs, or 3x the weight of your average robo vac. It housed 80 sensors on board to allow it to map and navigate its environment. It didn’t vacuum all that well. Oh, and it had a pricetag of $3,000. The lower-end Roomba would debut for $200 (and sell 10 million units over the next decade).

Dyson is a smart enough company that the DC06 was never released. Nick Schneider, who works on product innovation at Dyson, puts the rationale simply: “We only release technology when we know it’s ready, and it’s going to perform to our exceptional standards…but we’ve been waiting until we nailed something.”

Of course, that Apple-like rationale is probably only part of the story. In reality, Dyson couldn’t have built the 360 Eye until now. And at its core, you can see hints of Dyson’s greater product design strategy to come–the rise of their robots.

Most notably is the 360 Eye’s unique vision system. Developed in conjunction with Imperial College London, the Eye uses a pretty typical photo sensor to see the world in full color. A lens stretches its view to a full 360 degrees, so it sees every direction at once. And then clever software identifies the edge of a couch or corner of a wall to build a map of your space. This view enables what’s more or less a fancier Roomba. It will automatically cruise around your home, vacuuming along the way, and the camera will hypothetically provide greater visual information so that it can cover more ground while using less energy. And when it’s drained, it will return to its base station automatically to recharge (which it needs to do roughly every 25 minutes of vacuuming).

That said, it wouldn’t be a Dyson product if the design, engineering, and marketing teams didn’t assemble for their trademark, hyperbolic list of improvements over every other vacuum you’ve ever known or imagined. While it is almost five inches tall, making it unable to fit under a couch, it’s actually fairly skinny (just nine inches wide vs a Roomba’s 13), allowing it to squeeze behind chairs easily. And because its suction and bristles run end-to-end across the body, it doesn’t give up much by being smaller.