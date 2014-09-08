advertisement
advertisement

Announcing The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards

Meet the 51 finalists from our Innovation by Design Awards.

Announcing The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here, and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd.

advertisement

Products

  • Aros Smart Window Air Conditioner
    By Quirky and GE
  • August Smart Lock
    By Fuseproject
  • Kano Computer Kit
    By MAP
  • littleBits Space Kit
    By littleBits and NASA
  • Nike Magista Football Boots
    By Nike
  • Pencil
    By FiftyThree

See category >>

Experience

  • McDonald’s 21st-Century Operating Platform
    By McDonald’s
  • MyMagic+
    By Walt Disney Parks and Resorts
  • PillPack
    By PillPack
  • The Scarecrow
    By Chipotle and Creative Artists Agency
  • SmartWalk
    By TransitScreen

See category >>

Health

  • Melon
    By Melon and Ideo
  • PillPack (second category)
    By PillPack
  • PullClean
    By Altitude Medical
  • Reebok Checklight
    By Reebok and MC10
  • Restoring Natural Sensory Feedback in Real-Time Bidirectional Hand Prostheses
    By EPFL and SSSA Labs

See category >>

Data Visualization

  • Immersion
    By César Hidalgo, Deepak Jagdish, Daniel Smilkov (MIT Media Lab)
  • LEED Dynamic Plaque
    By Ideo and U.S. Green Building Council
  • Major League Baseball Team Values
    By Bloomberg Visual Data
  • Mapdwell Solar System
    By Mapdwell
  • The Solar System: Our Home in Space
    By Kurzgesagt
  • Timescape
    By Local Projects

See category >>

Social Good

  • 20K House Product Line
    By Rural Studio
  • 24hoursofhappy.com
    By i am OTHER
  • BioLite HomeStove
    By BioLite
  • Color + City
    By CUBOCC
  • The Miraclefeet Brace
    By Ian Connolly and Jeffrey Yang
  • Tiny Miracles Foundation
    By Pepe Heykoop

See category >>

Experimental

  • inForm
    By Sean Follmer, Hiroshi Ishii, Daniel Leithinger (MIT Tangible Media Group)
  • KissCam
    By taliaYstudio
  • The Machine to Be Another
    By BeAnotherLab
  • Morph
    By Seymourpowell
  • Project Loon
    By Google X

See category >>

advertisement

Apps

  • Monument Valley
    By ustwo
  • NYT Now
    By The New York Times
  • Plotagon Mobile
    By Plotagon
  • Reporter for iPhone
    By Nicholas Felton
  • Storehouse
    By Storehouse Media

See category >>

Graphic

  • 40 Days of Dating
    By Jessica Walsh and Timothy Goodman
  • Divvy
    By Ideo and Firebelly Design
  • Everytown for Gun Safety
    By Purpose
  • Munchery
    By Munchery
  • WalkNYC
    By PentaCityGroup

See category >>

Students

  • CityHome
    By Oier Ariño, Phillip Ewing, Daniel Goodman, Hasier Larrea (MIT Media Lab Changing Places group)
  • inForm (second category)
    By Sean Follmer, Hiroshi Ishii, Daniel Leithinger (MIT Tangible Media Group)
  • Pocket Printer
    By Zuta Labs
  • Puzzle Facade
    By Javier Lloret
  • Rapid Packing Container
    By Chris Curro and Henry Wang

See category >>

Spaces

  • CityFarm
    By Caleb Harper (MIT Media Lab)
  • Gammel Hellerup High School Multipurpose Hall
    By BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group)
  • Memory Wound–July 22 Memorial Site
    By Jonas Dahlberg Studio
  • People St
    By the L.A. Department of Transportation
  • Street Charge
    By Pensa

See category >>

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company