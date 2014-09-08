Announcing The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here, and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd.
Products
- Aros Smart Window Air Conditioner
By Quirky and GE
- August Smart Lock
By Fuseproject
- Kano Computer Kit
By MAP
- littleBits Space Kit
By littleBits and NASA
- Nike Magista Football Boots
By Nike
- Pencil
By FiftyThree
Experience
- McDonald’s 21st-Century Operating Platform
By McDonald’s
- MyMagic+
By Walt Disney Parks and Resorts
- PillPack
By PillPack
- The Scarecrow
By Chipotle and Creative Artists Agency
- SmartWalk
By TransitScreen
Health
- Melon
By Melon and Ideo
- PillPack (second category)
By PillPack
- PullClean
By Altitude Medical
- Reebok Checklight
By Reebok and MC10
- Restoring Natural Sensory Feedback in Real-Time Bidirectional Hand Prostheses
By EPFL and SSSA Labs
Data Visualization
- Immersion
By César Hidalgo, Deepak Jagdish, Daniel Smilkov (MIT Media Lab)
- LEED Dynamic Plaque
By Ideo and U.S. Green Building Council
- Major League Baseball Team Values
By Bloomberg Visual Data
- Mapdwell Solar System
By Mapdwell
- The Solar System: Our Home in Space
By Kurzgesagt
- Timescape
By Local Projects
Social Good
- 20K House Product Line
By Rural Studio
- 24hoursofhappy.com
By i am OTHER
- BioLite HomeStove
By BioLite
- Color + City
By CUBOCC
- The Miraclefeet Brace
By Ian Connolly and Jeffrey Yang
- Tiny Miracles Foundation
By Pepe Heykoop
Experimental
- inForm
By Sean Follmer, Hiroshi Ishii, Daniel Leithinger (MIT Tangible Media Group)
- KissCam
By taliaYstudio
- The Machine to Be Another
By BeAnotherLab
- Morph
By Seymourpowell
- Project Loon
By Google X
Apps
- Monument Valley
By ustwo
- NYT Now
By The New York Times
- Plotagon Mobile
By Plotagon
- Reporter for iPhone
By Nicholas Felton
- Storehouse
By Storehouse Media
Graphic
- 40 Days of Dating
By Jessica Walsh and Timothy Goodman
- Divvy
By Ideo and Firebelly Design
- Everytown for Gun Safety
By Purpose
- Munchery
By Munchery
- WalkNYC
By PentaCityGroup
Students
- CityHome
By Oier Ariño, Phillip Ewing, Daniel Goodman, Hasier Larrea (MIT Media Lab Changing Places group)
- inForm (second category)
By Sean Follmer, Hiroshi Ishii, Daniel Leithinger (MIT Tangible Media Group)
- Pocket Printer
By Zuta Labs
- Puzzle Facade
By Javier Lloret
- Rapid Packing Container
By Chris Curro and Henry Wang
Spaces
- CityFarm
By Caleb Harper (MIT Media Lab)
- Gammel Hellerup High School Multipurpose Hall
By BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group)
- Memory Wound–July 22 Memorial Site
By Jonas Dahlberg Studio
- People St
By the L.A. Department of Transportation
- Street Charge
By Pensa