Design, Bitches: Meet The Architects Shaping L.A.’s Sprawling Food Scene

This past May, octopus bacon–a little surf, a little turf–landed Superba Snack Bar in a spot on Jonathan Gold’s hotly anticipated 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list. The food isn’t the only thing playing fast and loose with diners’ expectations. The interiors capture Venice’s mongrel vibe–Dogtown meets Silicon Beach. There are bike racks, of course, and artist and skateboarder Geoff McFetridge designed the wallpaper. But the zany details, created by Los Angeles-based Design, Bitches , keep going: A tile wall near the open kitchen mimics the inside of a swimming pool, ticking off the depths, and surfer-esque poncho fabric covers the banquettes.

What is architecture? It’s design, bitches.

“Early in the process we were talking a lot about skateboarding in empty swimming pools and you can see that coming through in the finished project,” says Paul Hibler, foodie visionary and founder of American Gonzo Food Corporation, and owner of several of L.A.’s hottest restaurants including Pitfire Artisan Pizza, Superba Snack Bar, and Superba Food & Bread. Everything about the restaurant’s design mashes up cultural references in a way that only makes sense in Los Angeles’ sprawling food scene.

Coolhaus (Pasadena) Laure Joliet

It’s not a year to mess with Design, Bitches. Architects Catherine Johnson and Rebecca Rudolph are keeping pace with L.A.’s appetite for unusual, unstuffy food experiences. They’re on a roll with the opening of two new restaurants Superba Food & Bread in Venice and the Hollywood outpost of The Oinkster, a burger joint with a cult-like following; an exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara; and the imminent opening of The Springs in downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District, a self-proclaimed urban oasis serving up yoga, organic juice, and a raw vegan restaurant, plus wine bar.

It’s a far cry from 2010 when Johnson and Rudolph founded their firm on a bit of a lark, entering an architecture competition together with an in-your-face name. The name could mean many things, but for the partners, whose chatty and overlapping conversation is inflected with art-house references and hip-hop phrases, it answers the question: What is architecture? It’s design, bitches.

The pair has a holistic take on restaurant design, considering the architectural context, the interests of the owners, the goals of the chef, and the specifics of the menu, as they create the narrative of the experience. But that could be said of many architects. What sets Design, Bitches apart is the way they use the whole of L.A. culture as their palette–movies, everyday materials, art, food, fashion. Their approach reflects the casual mixing-and-matching of cultures that has helped transform L.A. from a “culinary backwater,” to quote the Daily Beast‘s Andrew Romano, into one of the most exciting restaurant scenes in the U.S.