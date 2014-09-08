Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Experience

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here , and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd .

By McDonald’s

The system includes “fast-forward” drive-throughs, ordering kiosks, digital menu boards, and a more efficient food-assembly process.

By Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort enters the 21st century with an overhauled vacation-planning system that includes MagicBands–personalized, colorful smart bracelets that check you into your hotel rooms and let you pre-order meals via mobile apps–and a FastPass+ system that helps cut wait time for pre-booked rides.

By PillPack

This pill distribution system makes life easier for anyone on multiple medications: online pharmacy PillPack ships your drugs in individually sealed single-dose packets, with all the pills you need at any particular time grouped in one pack.

By Chipotle and Creative Artists Agency

Chipotle’s viral film and mobile game Scarecrow teaches burrito fans about sustainable food with a straw-stuffed protagonist.