Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Experience

McDonald’s 21st Century Operating Platform
By McDonald’s
The system includes “fast-forward” drive-throughs, ordering kiosks, digital menu boards, and a more efficient food-assembly process.
WINNER MyMagic+
By Walt Disney Parks and Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort enters the 21st century with an overhauled vacation-planning system that includes MagicBands–personalized, colorful smart bracelets that check you into your hotel rooms and let you pre-order meals via mobile apps–and a FastPass+ system that helps cut wait time for pre-booked rides.
PillPack
By PillPack
This pill distribution system makes life easier for anyone on multiple medications: online pharmacy PillPack ships your drugs in individually sealed single-dose packets, with all the pills you need at any particular time grouped in one pack.
The Scarecrow
By Chipotle and Creative Artists Agency
Chipotle’s viral film and mobile game Scarecrow teaches burrito fans about sustainable food with a straw-stuffed protagonist.
SmartWalk
By TransitScreen
This installation turns any surface into a transit tracker by aggregating real-time public transport data and projecting it, so you can find the best route at a glance.