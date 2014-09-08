Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Health

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here, and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd.
Melon
By Melon and Ideo
Melon’s brainwave-monitoring headband listens to your brain’s electrical activity to help you track several mental states, including focus, meditation, and relaxation.
PillPack
By PillPack
This pill distribution system makes life easier for anyone on multiple medications: online pharmacy PillPack ships your drugs in individually sealed single-dose packets, with all the pills you need at any particular time grouped in one pack.
PullClean
By Altitude Medical
A door handle with a built-in sanitizer dispenser boosted a hospital’s sanitization rates from 24% to 77%.
WINNER Reebok Checklight
By Reebok and MC10
This skullcap embedded with sensors detects dangerous head injuries in athletes, tackling one of the sports world’s most difficult problems.
Restoring Natural Sensory Feedback in Real-Time Bidirectional Hand Prostheses
By EPFL and SSSA Labs
This sensor-enhanced prosthetic hand is surgically wired to nerves in the patient’s arm, letting amputees regain their sense of touch.