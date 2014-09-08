Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Health

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here , and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd .





By Melon and Ideo

Melon’s brainwave-monitoring headband listens to your brain’s electrical activity to help you track several mental states, including focus, meditation, and relaxation.

By PillPack

This pill distribution system makes life easier for anyone on multiple medications: online pharmacy PillPack ships your drugs in individually sealed single-dose packets, with all the pills you need at any particular time grouped in one pack.

By Altitude Medical

A door handle with a built-in sanitizer dispenser boosted a hospital’s sanitization rates from 24% to 77%.





By Reebok and MC10

This skullcap embedded with sensors detects dangerous head injuries in athletes, tackling one of the sports world’s most difficult problems.