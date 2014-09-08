Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Data Visualization

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here , and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd .





By César Hidalgo, Deepak Jagdish, Daniel Smilkov (MIT Media Lab)

For those who are too connected, this interactive, spider-web-like graphic helps prioritize communication: It depicts a person’s social network and where it’s most active.

By Ideo and U.S. Green Building Council

The LEED Dynamic Plaque helps buildings stay green using real-time data. Its interactive interface tracks how much water and energy a building is consuming, how workers get there, how well they recycle, and (via user self-reporting) how happy they are, which is computed into a “performance score” that users can respond to.

By Bloomberg Visual Data

The business of Major League Baseball is mapped out in this intricate interactive graph.





By Mapdwell

Mapdwell’s web-based Solar System platform helps users design at-home solar energy systems: it visualizes the costs and benefits of installing a solar roof by layering information about tax credits and carbon emissions savings onto a topographical map of local roofs, and helps determine the most efficient spots for panels.