The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Experimental

That's proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries.

By Sean Follmer, Hiroshi Ishii, Daniel Leithinger (MIT Tangible Media Group)

One day, you could high-five your kid from across the globe, using MIT’s shapeshifting display, which makes digital information tangible.

By taliaYstudio

It’s a physical version of the hearts and likes of our social media lives: a camera you activate by kissing it.

By BeAnotherLab

Two people connected by Oculus Rift feel as if they’ve switched bodies.

By Seymourpowell

This conceptual airplane seat replaces foam padding with tensile fabric, and can adapt to a passenger’s size, allowing for flexible ticket pricing and cutting plane weight for more fuel efficiency.