The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Spaces

CityFarm
By Caleb Harper (MIT Media Lab)
CityFarm lets you grow pounds of produce in a month in what’s essentially a glorified closet. Open-source software calibrates light levels, humidity, temperature, and pH to create an easily replicable, soil-free urban farm.
Gammel Hellerup High School Multipurpose Hall
By BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group)
This school gym is underground–which lowers indoor temperatures–and creates a new student hangout on the hilly courtyard of a roof.
WINNER Memory Wound–July 22 Memorial Site
By Jonas Dahlberg Studio
Norway’s Utøya island will be cleaved in half, to commemorate the 2011 massacre there. From an underground station, visitors will see victims’ names inscribed on the other side.
People St
By the L.A. Department of Transportation
The LADOT’s kits for pop-up parks let communities create pedestrian plazas, mini parks, and bike racks without navigating a bureaucratic labyrinth.
Street Charge
By Pensa
This free, public device-charging station features plugs for a variety of mobile devices, topped by three-electricity-generating solar panels.