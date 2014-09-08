Watch: The Sounds Of Clothing, Recreated With Plungers, Salt, And Umbrellas

Fashionistas pay plenty of attention to what clothing looks like, but it’s rare much thought is given to what it sounds like. In their strangely mesmerizing new short film, The Sound of COS, Dutch artists Lenert & Sander recreate the zips of zippers, the clacks of heels, the pops of collars, and the jingles of keys as a soundtrack for the autumn 2014 lookbook of the high-end H&M brand COS.