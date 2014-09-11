Why Networking Makes Us Feel Dirty

W _ _ H

S H _ _ E R

S _ _ P

Many of you probably ended up with some pretty neutral answers: wish or with for the top row, and shaker or shiner for the second, and step or stop or skip for the third. The type of day you’re having might have influenced your replies, too. If you used a razor this morning, maybe you came up with shaver. If you’re on a lunch break, maybe you conjured soup, and if you’re playing hooky today, maybe shop. And if you’re locked in a spirited Words With Friends battle, perhaps you even landed wych.

Networking in pursuit of professional goals can impinge on an individual’s moral purity and make him feel dirty.

But if you’ve just finished doing some job networking, there’s a good chance you filled in the blanks to form wash, shower, and soap. That’s because so-called “instrumental networking,” done for the sole purpose of career advancement, can make us feel a little gross and in need of a cleaning, according to new research led by management scholar Tiziana Casciaro of the University of Toronto (and spotted by Melissa Dahl at the Science of Us). The evidence is presented in a working paper that describes a series of clever experiments including the above word-completion task.





“We argued that, unlike personal networking in pursuit of friendship or emotional support and unlike social ties that emerge spontaneously, instrumental networking in pursuit of professional goals can impinge on an individual’s moral purity and thus make him feel dirty,” Casciaro and company conclude.

There are some people who actually do enjoy job networking–very outgoing social types, for instance, or blatant ladder-climbers in the Pete Campbell mold–but the rest of us simply endure it for the sake of our careers. For the record, it does seem to help. Studies have tied networking to various measures of professional success, including promotions and workplace influence; a 2009 paper linked it to salary and career satisfaction.