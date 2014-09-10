Everlane To Deliver Clothes To Your Door In Less Than 60 Minutes

One of the downsides of online shopping is having to wait for package delivery. Everlane, an online purveyor of affordable, basic clothing, hopes to become the e-commerce answer to shoppers’ desire for instant gratification. This week, the clothing company is launching Everlane Now, a month-long pilot program that will deliver products to online shoppers in the San Francisco area in under 60 minutes–so you can get a new outfit without leaving your house in about as much time as it takes to order Chinese food.

Everlane has partnered with Postmates, an on-demand delivery startup that began by letting customers order takeout from all their favorite restaurants, even those that don’t normally deliver, for a fee of $4.99. Postmates branched out from there, delivering things like MacBooks in just 60 minutes, and now they’re applying the high-speed delivery model to the retail market. The service will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., only for select items–Everlane’s T-shirt collection, denim bag collection, and an upcoming trench coat, bomber, and luxe wool coat collection–with a $4.95 delivery fee for individual items, and free delivery for two items or more.





I’m curious to see how many online shoppers are in such desperate need of basic clothing that they can’t wait a few days for a new T-shirt to arrive. But we live in a world where you can get dinner, taxis, massages, and TaskRabbits delivered to your door in 60 minutes, so why not add clothing to that list?CD