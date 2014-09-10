What The Font? Analyzing The New Apple Watch Typeface

Yesterday, Apple unveiled its first wearable: a small smartwatch with a 1.5-inch display that caught the eyes of font buffs because it has a new custom typeface. Forget the watch, that typeface might very well be the biggest surprise Apple has unveiled in years.

Not to say Apple’s never done a typeface before. The company has designed many typefaces over the years, like Susan Kare’s Chicago. But with a couple of small exception like the release of Apple’s corporate typeface Myriad in 2001, Apple mostly stopped designing fonts in 1993.

What makes yesterday’s unveiling of the custom Apple Watch typeface so significant is that it’s the first system font Apple has designed for scratch in over twenty years. And short of a couple faint murmurs, we never heard anything about it ahead of time: something that practically never happens when it comes to Apple. But what do we really know about it?

So far, Apple hasn’t said much, except to admit that the Apple Watch features a new custom typeface designed “to maximize legibility.” We don’t even know for sure the typeface’s name. However, it could be called Apple Sans, a typeface that Apple insider and pundit John Gruber said back in June that Cupertino had been working on internally for years.

Whatever it’s actually called, the new typeface has a lot in common with the first version of Roboto, a custom typeface designed by Google in 2012 for its Android platform. In fact, as the Verge shows, in execution, the Apple Watch typeface looks like a bolder, rounder version of Roboto.

That’s no accident. Both Roboto 1.0 and Apple’s watch typeface appear to share the same inspirations: most notably, Helvetica and FF DIN, a sans-serif typeface famous for its excellent visibility at small sizes. (Both fonts, incidentally, are Apple faves: Helvetica Neue is Apple’s preferred system font on iOS and the Mac, and the company uses DIN in the UI of the iOS 7 Camera App.) But while Roboto 1.0 was widely criticized at release, this new Apple typeface is already garnering more positive reactions from type critics.